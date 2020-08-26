Angelina Kennedy, nee Bailey, Tombricane, Borrisokane

Funeral leaving Sullivans Funeral Home Borrisokane on Friday morning at 10.30am to St Peter and Pauls Church Borrisokane arriving at 10.45 for Family mass at 11am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed on www.twitch.tv/borriokane or on www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane

In an effort to follow best practice, people are asked to adhere to HSE guidelines regarding Covid.

