Late of 43 Woodlands Heights, Carrick-beg, Carrick on Suir

Reposing at Welsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday evening from 4.30 with removal at 6.30 to St Nicholas’ Church.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10.30, followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Wednesday.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Solas centre.