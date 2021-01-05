Angela Byrne, Kilcommon

Angela Byrne (nee Duffy)

Late of Reiska, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, (peacefully) in the loving care of The Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home, Roscrea, Jan 4th 2021.

Beloved wife of the late John and mother in law of the late Eamonn O Neachtain.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Anthony, Francis, Damien and Germaine, sisters Sr Lelia and Sr Kathleen, grandchildren Cora, Sophie, Francesca and Ronan, daughter’s in law Fiona, Christine and Damien’s partner Lauren, nephew, niece, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister in law Margaret, relatives, neighbours, friends and staff of Dean Maxwell. Rest in Peace.

Removal this Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock. Burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

In accordance with government guidelines, attendance at the funeral mass is limited to 10 family members, those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, can view Mass on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

“May she Rest in Peace”

