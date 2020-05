Andrew Stevens

3rd May 2020, Mount George, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Tipperary.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving husband Patrick, sisters-in-law Carmel, Rena and Marie, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government and H.S.E. guidelines a family only funeral service will take place, followed by a private cremation. A memorial service for Andrew will take place at a later date.