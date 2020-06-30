Andrew (Andy) Birrane, Dublin and Rearcross

Formerly of The Two Sisters and Devitts, Dublin, and late of Foileen, Rearcross, Newport

Brother of the recently deceased Breda Hickey.

Deeply regretted by his brother in law Joseph, nieces Kathleen and Brigid, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon for family and friends from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.30 at The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with the latest HSE and government advice the number of people in the church will be limited to 50. Please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing.

Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to McCormack’s Funeral Directors, Kilcommon.

