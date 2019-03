Mountmask, Sharavogue, Birr, Co Offaly. In her 93rd year.

Reposing at her son Noel’s residence Braymore, Clareen, Birr on Friday from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am to Kilcoleman Church arriving at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

House private on Saturday morning please

Family flowers only.