Anastacia ‘Stella’ O’Neill, Nine-Mile-House

Anastacia (Stella) O’Neill

Grange, Nine-Mile-House, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary

Peacefully in her 92nd year, on Tuesday 23rd February 2021, in the loving care of Geraldine and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Stella’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only).

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday 26th February at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Grangemockler with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, can also leave a personal message in the “Condolences” on RIP.ie

