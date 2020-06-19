Alma Vaughan, Mullinahone

Alma Vaughan née White

Rocklodge, Carrick Street, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary peacefully at her residence, Thursday 18th June 2020.

Requiem Mass on Saturday June 20th at 12 Noon in St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone followed by private cremation at Little Island Crematorium. A private family funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. Please use the online condolence section below as an option to offer your sympathies.

