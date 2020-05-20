Alison (Ally) Ryan, Silvermines & Calgary

Alison (Ally) Ryan (née McKeogh)

Late of the Silvermines Nenagh and Calgary Canada.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Eileen and John, she was the much loved wife of Mark, loving mother to Emma, Sarah and Jack, cherished sister of Helen and Rosie, a loving auntie to Eleanor, Daniel, John, James, Noelle, Niamh, Lisa, Shara, Kayla, Chira, Laura, Michelle, Caley, Eamon, Yann and Fiona.

She will be dearly missed by her auntie Nora, uncle Dan, cousins and extended family, also her mother-in-law Mary, sister-in-law Breda, brothers-in-law Robin, Liam, Noel, Gerard, John, Seamus and Dermot and their families, not forgetting her very wide circle of friends in Canada, England and Ireland.

Funeral will take place in Canada.