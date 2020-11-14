Alice Thompson, Roscrea

Alice Thompson nee Moloney

4 Parkmore, Roscrea

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by Joseph, Alice, Linda and Nuala. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine and Olive, sons Paul, Derek and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines Alice’s funeral mass will be for family and relatives only. Private removal on Monday morning from her grand-daughters Sharon residence, Grange – (travelling down Templemore Road, down Convent Hill, into Rosemary Square and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

House strictly private Please.

Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

