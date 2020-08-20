Alice Ryan (Val), Ballycahill

Alice Ryan (Val)

The Old School House, Cloneyharp, Ballycahill, Thurles.

20-08-2020. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by her brothers Paddy and Johnny, sisters Mary (Carey) and Margaret (Murphy), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, for family, friends and neighbours, on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm (with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings).

Arriving at the Church of John the Baptist, Clonoulty on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoulty New cemetery. Due to Government restrictions, numbers are limited in the Church.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence