Alice Ryan neé Slattery, Ballyporeen

Main Street, Ballyporeen, on the 17th of October peacefully at Corpus Cristi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Mary, John, the late Jim, Alice, Pat and Margaret. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Jimmy, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her sister-in-law Eily Conway, Burncourt and her brother-in-law Michael Ryan, Dublin, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines the funeral will take place privately.

Alice’s funeral cortege will depart from her home at 13.45pm on Wednesday 21st October to the church of the Assumption Ballyporeen for requiem mass at 14.00pm followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence