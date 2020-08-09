Alice Moloney (neé Tobin), Fethard

Red City, Fethard on August 9th 2020.

Pre-deceased by her husband Sean, her sisters Noreen and Mary, her brothers John and Philip; deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Geraldine, John, Adrian, Louise, Mark and Claire, sisters Ann and Nellie, sons in law Paul, Steve and Declan, daughter in law Edel, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government Restrictions, the Funeral will be for family only. The Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o clock in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, will be streamed online at parishchurch.net. Burial will take place after Mass in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of support and condolences may be left for the family on the condolence page of RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland (Parkinsons.ie)

