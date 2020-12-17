Alice Deegan, Templetuohy

Alice Deegan nee Kennedy

Clonboo, Templetuohy

15-12-2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family Tomas, Miriam, Martie and Aidan, son in law Kevin, Daughters in law Anne, Sineád and Carmel, Grandchildren Niamh, Eimear, Caoimhe, Grainne, Cormac, Jack, Andrew, James, Saoirse, Grace and Aoife, Sister Biddy, Brothers in law and Sisters in law, Nieces, Nephews, Neighbours, Relatives and Many Friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Her Residence (Eir Code E41V584) this Thursday evening from 2pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore on Friday at 12 pm which can be viewed live on www.ejgrey.com

Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

