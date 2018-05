Ballyknockane, Templetuohy and former principal Toher National School

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday from 5 pm. Removal to Church of The Sacred Heart Templetuohy at 8pm, to arrive at 8-45pm.

Interment on Friday in Templetuohy Cemetery after 11.30 Mass.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to The Alzheimers Society.