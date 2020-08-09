Alan Hewitt, Clonmel

Fr. Mathew Terrace, Clonmel.

Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Ann and Eddie, sister Deirdre, brothers Eddie Jnr. and Tommy, brother in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends

Alan’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Saints Peter and Paul’s Church, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to ‘SHINE’.

The service will be livestreamed on churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence