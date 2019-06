Main St. Borrisokane.

Reposing at home in the Yanks Bar, Main St Borrisokane on Friday evening from 4:30 to 8 o’clock.

Remains will arrive to SS Peter and Paul’s Church Borrisokane on Saturday for funeral mass at 1pm.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Suaimhneas care support centre, Gurtlandroe, Nenagh.