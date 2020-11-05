Aidan O’Brien (O’B), Nenagh, Limerick and Dublin

Knockalton, Nenagh & Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick and late of Brian Avenue, Marino, Dublin.

Peacefully with great bravery and dignity in the care of the staff of Milford Hospice Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his beloved mother Carmel. Dearly loved husband of his heartbroken wife Sarah (Sally Nee Cleary Latteragh). His cherished sons Kenneth, Ronan, Emmet and Mark. Marks wife Una and by Hannah & Laoise. Siters & brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces cousins kind neighbours relatives and many friends.

May Aidan Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Saturday at 1 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on radio at 106.2 Fm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

