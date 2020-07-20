Aaron Hennessy, Borrisoleigh & Thurles

Aaron Hennessy

Mount George, Borrisoleigh and formerly 4 Cabra Court, Thurles.

17-07-2020. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, mother Tara, father Hugh, sister Lori, brother Ben, daughters Madison and Isobel and their mother Shannon, grandparents Nanny Margaret, Eddie and Bridget, nephew Hiero, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his mothers residence ( 4 Cabra Court ) on Tuesday 21st July from 5pm to 7.30pm, with strict adherence to social distancing and no handshaking.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Wednesday 22nd for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie

Donations if desired to Pieta House or a charity of your choice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence