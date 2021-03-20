Merlyn St. Leger (nee Howard), Roscrea

Cappalahan, Knock, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

March 20th. 2021 (peacefully) at her home in the loving care of her family.

A private funeral will take place (Max. 10 people).

Merlyn’s Funeral Service will be on Monday (22nd. March) at 2.30 pm in Christ’s Church Corbally, Roscrea with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

