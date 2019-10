Kitty ( Catherine) O’Brien Nee Cleary.

Marian Terrace Clonmel late of Shanrahan, Clogheen, Tipperary.

Reposing at O’Donghues funeral home Kickems St Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5 pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Peter and Pauls Church

Requiem mass on Friday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery. Family flower only.

Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.