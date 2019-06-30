Young man killed in Tipperary crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal collision in North Tipperary.

One man in his 20’s was killed in the single vehicle crash on Portroe to Garrykennedy Rd at around 5.30 this am.

3 others, 2 in their 20’s and one male in their teens were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non life threatening injuries.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Examiners and the road has now re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450.