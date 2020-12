Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly assaulted with a weapon in Carrick-on-Suir yesterday evening.

A man in his 20s was confronted by a group of youths on Kickham Street shortly after 6 o’clock.

It’s understood a hammer was used during the assault.

The man was not seriously injured and did not require hospitalisation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any information is being asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640.