Young Fine Gael hold their annual conference in Tipp today

Young Fine Gael is hosting its annual conference in Tipperary this weekend.

Hundreds of delegates from across Ireland will attend the event to discuss policy, plan for the future and elect their new National Executive.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Heath Minister Simon Harris will be among those in attendance in Ballykisteen Hotel in Limerick Junction.

Cahir woman Marian O’Donnell is outgoing President of Young Fine Gael – she says those at the top table of Fine Gael listen to what they have to say…