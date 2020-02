Tipperary is among the places under a yellow rainfall warning.

Met Eireann says its monitoring the level of rainfall expected over the coming days amid fears of flooding.

Farmers along the River Shannon are concerned following storms Ciara and Dennis.

A yellow rainfall warning is in place for Tipperary, Connacht, Donegal, Longford and Clare.

Met Eireann’s Elizabeth Coleman says those storms have caused the ground to be saturated already.