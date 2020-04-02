WORLD AUTISM DAY: Father of autistic Tipperary boy says routine so important in current situation

The father of a Tipperary boy who has autism says structure is very important during this crisis.

Today is World Autism Day and former councillor, Michael Ryan, says they’ve been doing what they can to keep a sense of routine for their 13-year-old son, Edward.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Michael said his school in Loughmore have been fantastic:

“Edward would have got homework from his teacher – different tasks that they have to do to try and keep their day on some kind of a structure.

“The school are very good. They’ve had conference calls. The teacher, John, would check in with him and the principal, Angela, would check in. And they’ve given him tasks.”