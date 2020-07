A number of homes and businesses in the Ballina and Birdhill areas are without water this morning.

It’s as a result of a burst main at Fort Henry.

Local Councillor John “Rocky” McGrath says works are underway to restore supply as soon as possible.

“It’s out since last night there. The main thing is it’ll be back before 2 o’clock this afternoon so around lunchtime they’ll have it back up and running.”