Works continue to restore power to 800 Tipp customers after Storm Ellen

The ESB is continuing efforts to restore power to around 800 customers in Tipperary who remain without power due to recent stormy weather.

17,000 homes, farms and businesses in Tipperary were without power in the immediate aftermath of Storm Ellen on Thursday morning as high winds battered the region.

Local Storm Manager for ESB, Declan Sheehan, says many of the major faults in north Tipp have been resolved.

He’s warning people to remain vigilant to the threat of fallen wires, and to report issues to their emergency line – 1850 372 999.

Declan’s been outlining the issues of immediate concern after another night of wet and windy weather:

“We’ve still a few highly affected areas – Emly has about 200 people without power, Bansha – 240, Cappamore – 100, Knocklong – 100, of a total of about 800 customers out.

“Our hope is that we’ll have the majority of the big numbers back restored by this evening, which is our high tension lines. But we still have about 111 individual faults on the system, which is our LV faults. And we’ll be getting our crews working on those pretty quickly.”

He’s also thanked the public for their assistance in recent days, as well as crews from across the country which have helped the ESB with their repairs since Storm Ellen.