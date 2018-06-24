Work on Shannon Crossing due to start within 12 months

The planned second crossing of the Shannon at Ballina/Killaloe is set to take a significant step forward over the coming weeks.

Hearings have been taking place in the Lakeside Hotel in recent months about compensation in relation to land acquisition on both the Tipperary and Clare side of the river.

There’s now a recommendation to appoint a consultant for the final stage of the 42 Million Euro investment.

District Director in the Nenagh Municipal District Marcus O’Connor is hopeful work will be starting on the ground this time next year.

