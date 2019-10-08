Work ongoing to repair water outages in Tipp

There are disruptions to a number of water supplies in South Tipp this morning.

A rupture on the trunk water main in the Galtee Regional Water Supply Scheme is affecting services to Kilmoyler, Tankerstown, Knockgraffon, New Inn, Rockwell, Cashel East, Rosegreen and adjoining areas.

It’s anticipated that supply will be restored by 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile Councillor Garret Ahearn says the interruption to the supply in the northern end of the Fethard Regional Water Supply Scheme is receiving active attention. Areas in Dualla South, Boscabell, Killistafford and surrounding areas continue to be affected.

While there is no indicated repair time for this a water tanker is located at Dualla Village.