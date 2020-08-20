Work at Cormack Drive housing development temporarily suspended

Works at a controversial housing development in Nenagh have been suspended until a meeting takes place between local residents and Tipperary County Council.

Construction workers had attempted to start work at the 12-house development at Cormack Drive on Monday, but local residents have since staged a public protest against the project.

They say they received a written agreement over 30 years ago that no further development would take place in the area.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris is pleased that both sides will sit down to discuss the issue:

“That meeting will take place on Monday at 12 o’clock in the council chambers in Nenagh. It will include four of the representatives from Cormack Drive, some of the housing executives and the local councillors.

I’m happy that the process has been temporarily suspended and the work has been suspended until after the meeting.”