Work to commence on Carrick on Suir’s Dillon Bridge



An Bord Pleanála has approved an application for works on Dillon Bridge in Carrick-on-Suir.

Tipperary County Council is planning to undertake much needed repair and refurbishment works on the crossing which dates from the 1880s.

The County Council submitted an application to An Bord Pleanala last January for works on Carrick on Suir’s main river crossing.

This included cleaning of the structure, repair and repainting of the metal parapets; works on the road surface and repair of footpaths.

Before approval could be granted reports had to be undertaken to ensure the development did not negatively impact on the architecture or ecology surrounding the bridge.

Spanning 128 meters Dillon Bridge is a protected structure.

An Bord Pleanála have approved the works on the basis that certain conditions are met including measures to minimise the impact of construction on species and habitats of conservation interest.