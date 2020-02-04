Work has begun on the 60-bed modular unit in Limerick hospital

Work started on the new 60-bed ward block at University Hospital Limerick yesterday.

It’s hoped the new beds will help to alleviate the overcrowding crisis in the Mid West.

UL Hospitals Group have confirmed the €19.5 million project is on schedule with the beds due to be open before the end of this year.

The ward block will provide an extra 60 beds for the hospital – all single patient ensuite rooms.

A recruitment campaign will also be finalised to bring the 140 staff members on board for the additional beds.

While these beds will help with overcrowding, plans are also being progressed for the 96-bed block in the national development plan.

A full design team has now been appointed and a planning application is expected to be lodged with Limerick City and County Council later this year.

The award of a public works contract for this block would be subject to the availability of capital funding.

The modular units are being delivered by a fleet of 40-foot articulated lorries. In order to reduce congestion in the area, no more than one lorry is permitted on the hospital grounds at any one time.