Women in Technology event taking place today

Waterford Institute of Technology is hosting a Women in Technology event to mark International Women’s Day.

Speakers and representatives from 30 companies will showcase technology careers to young women at WIT arena today.

Hundreds of second level students from across the South East will attend, including students from Carrick on Suir.

One of the keynote speakers is also a Tipp native – Regina Moran is CEO of Fujitsu UK and Ireland.

Dr Jane Russell O’Connor is lecturer in Architecture at WIT, she outlines some of the companies taking part