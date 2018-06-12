Woman killed following crash near Cahir

A woman has died following a crash in Tipperary

The woman in her 50s, was hit by a car on the old N8 Mitchelstown to Cahir road at Kilcoran last evening.

The collision occurred on the Old Cork Road (R639) just after 8pm last night.

The woman was walking on the hard shoulder accompanied by a child on a bicycle when she was hit by a car travelling towards Mitchelstown.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was not injured.

The driver of the car a man in his late 20s was also uninjured.

It’s understood the woman was from the locality.

The road remains closed between Tincurry and Kilcoran while a forensic examination of the scene takes place.

It’s due to reopen at approximately 12 noon. Diversions are in place via local roads.

Gardai in Cahir are investigating and are urging anyone with any information to contact them at 052 74 45630.