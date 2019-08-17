Woman dies in Thurles collision

A woman has died in an overnight crash in Thurles.

The woman, aged in her mid sixties, was driving a car which was involved in a collision with a truck at around 2.30am on the N62 at Dovea, Thurles.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem will take place.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Garda Collision Investigators are remain at the scene this morning and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Gardai are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or travelled on the N62 and can assist them in relation to the investigation to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100.