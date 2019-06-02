Woman charged in drug seizure

A woman has been charged following the discovery of a significant cannabis grow house on the Tipperary border.

The discovery was made by gardai in a Victorian mansion on the lakes of Lough Derg.

As part of an intelligence lead operation, gardaí searched Tinarana House in Killaloe, Co. Clare and found hundreds of cannabis plants at all stages of production including nursery, mature plants, dried plants.

A woman in her 20’s was arrested at the scene on 31st May and was being held at Ennis Garda Station.

The Vietnamese woman is to be brought before a Special sitting of Ennis District Court at 6pm today charged in connection with the case.

The drugs are estimated to be worth around of €900,000.

The search and investigations remain ongoing.