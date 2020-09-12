Woman arrested as more than €21,000 worth of drugs and cash seized in Holycross, Tipperary

€21,500 worth of drugs and cash has been seized in Holycross.

A woman in her 30s has also been arrested.

Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search at a house in Holycross at approximately 3.30pm yesterday (Friday).

Suspected cannabis, MDMA, amphetamine and cocaine were seized with an estimated street value of €16,100.

€5,400 in cash was also found during the course of the operation.

The woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Templemore Garda Station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.