Wife of the late Councillor Eddie O’Meara is co-opted to County Council

Josephine O’Meara- wife of the late councillor Eddie O’Meara has been co-opted onto his seat in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

At today’s penultimate meeting of Tipperary County Council, Josephine O’Meara was proposed by Independent Councillor Micheal Lowry and seconded by Councillor Louise McLoughlin.

She told the members present that on the way to hospital on the Sunday before he died in April her husband asked her if she would take his seat.

Eddie O’Meara subsequently passed away peacefully surrounded by his family four days later.

Local representatives in Tipperary have gathered in the Lakeside Hotel, Ballina today for a full council meeting.

Todays meeting, is set to be dominated mainly by housing and animal cruelty concerns.