West Tipp residents on boil water notice for 9 months

The plight of a number of families in West Tipperary who have been on a boil water notice since last October is to be raised with Irish Water.

The issue was discussed at this weeks meeting of the Tipperary – Cahir – Cashel Municipal District by Councillor Anne Marie Ryan.

The problem relates to chlorine levels in the Galtee supply – originally it impacted on around 120 consumers though 38 have been safely restored.

Speaking on Tipp Today Councillor Ryan said ongoing works mean at times there is no or reduced supply which adds to the difficulties.

“I was talking to a woman who lives out there – she’s a nurse – and she was saying that she can’t wash her uniforms. She’s coming home some days after God only knows what shift and she goes to put on the washing machine and the water pressure is so low that she can’t actually wash them.”

“There are these things that we’re not probably even thinking about – we’re thinking of the inconvenience of having to buy bottled water.”