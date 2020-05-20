‘Wellness webinars’ being made available for Tipperary people by leading charity

A leading national mental health and suicide prevention charity is offering a series of daily live “wellness webinars” to support people in Tipperary with their mental health.

Suicide or Survive, along with the HSE and the National Office for Suicide Prevention, say they hope these classes will be of benefit to people who are struggling especially at this time.

They say figures are showing a huge drop in overall satisfaction with life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO, Robert Carley, has been telling Tipp TM how people can get involved:

“We have five presenters and we all share our hearts, our stories and our lives and our ups and our downs. It’s real stuff.

“I always say it’s mental health, but not as you know it.

“You can go onto Suicide or Survive’s website, www.suicideorsurvive.ie, there’s a link right at the top that says ‘webinars’. Go to that and we have the link for seven weeks of webinars are up their already – just follow the link for the one you like, click on it and then register.”

And if you would like to phone the charity, you can do so on 1890 577 577.

You can listen back to Roberts full and candid mental health conversation with Fran on Tipp Today here.