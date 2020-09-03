Welcome for new carers emergency card

Local family carers encouraged to sign up for new emergency card which was launched this week.

In the event of a carer emergency, the person who finds the responder who finds the card will be able to contact a dedicated Freephone Emergency Helpline and Family Carers Ireland will then initiate the plan for the person in care.

Manager of Family Carers Ireland in Clonmel, Richie Molloy says it will be a relief to carers.

“It’s probably the biggest worry that family carers have all the time that if something happens to them in the morning – a person is in a crash or gets knocked down, whatever the case may be – what’s going to happen to the person at home.”

“Say in a scenario where you might be caring for your Mam with dementia – what happens to her then? Who is going to give her her medication and so on? They always worry about that and I suppose this emergency card will take that worry away from the carers.”