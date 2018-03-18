Welcome funding for Tipperary arts projects

The Arts Council has granted more than €413,000 for projects in Tipperary this year.

The funding will be used for various arts programmes, organisations, individuals and projects throughout the Premier County.

There will be increased funding for particular work by artists, emerging companies and organisations through the new Arts Grants Funding programme

Among the grants offered to organisations in Tipperary is €60,000 to the Source Arts Centre in Thurles, €90,000 for Clonmel Junction Festival and €20,000 for Tipperary Excel Heritage Company.