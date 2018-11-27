Welcome for funding for Sports hub in Clonmel

Those behind the planned Sports Hub in Clonmel have welcomed its inclusion for funding under the Urban Regeneration project.

A total of 4.2 million Euro was allocated for works in Clonmel and Thurles this week.

The Thurles works are for the enhancement of Liberty Square while in Clonmel the money will be spent on a public plaza as part of the redevelopment of Kickham Barracks and on the Sports Hub.

It will be located on the 23 acre L.I.T site on Frank Drohan Road.

Tony McCarthy is a committee member with Clonmel AC