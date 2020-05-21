Welcome for Capparoe flood funds

Much needed funding has been approved to tackle a long running flooding problem near Capparoe.

OPW Minister Boxer Moran has sanctioned 43,000 Euro towards the project at Capparoe Cross following lobbying from Deputy Michael Lowry.

It’s been an issue for a number of years with Councillor Rocky McGrath saying it will be a huge relief for locals.

“Long threatening comes as last I’d say they’ll say in the general area.”

“It’s been going on for years now and ‘tis without a doubt ‘tis very very welcome.”

“What they went through there trying to get up to school – the school is only just up the road – and trying to get through that amount of water like. Ah sure you can imagine it’s just not comfortable.”