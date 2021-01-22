Weekend warning to keep guard up with “significantly high” Covid levels in mid-west

Public health officials in the mid-west are warning people not to drop their guard against Covid-19, stating that infection levels remain “significantly high” in the region.

Public Health Mid-West, taking in north Tipp, Limerick and Clare, says that while daily case numbers are dropping slightly, the virus remains a high risk for people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Director of Public Health Mid-West, Dr Mai Mannix, says we need to “hold firm, stay at home, and strictly follow public health guidelines.”

Her Department is managing a number of outbreaks in nursing homes, long-term care facilities and workplaces in the mid-west.

It’s calculated that up until Tuesday, there have been 170 deaths associated with Covid-19 in the mid-west since the start of the pandemic.