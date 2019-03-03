Yellow snow-ice warning issued for Tipperary

A yellow snow-ice warning is in effect in Tipperary and in many other parts of the country.

It applies to all of Munster and Leinster, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon.

The warning will stay in place until 8 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Gardaí in Thurles are advising people to stay at home, unless travelling is absolutely necessary as they are dealing with a number of minor collisions.

They’ve advised those that are travelling to slow down and leave a large distance between them and the car in front.