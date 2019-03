More wet and windy weather is in store this week, according to Met Éireann.

There was snow and hail in many parts of the country yesterday – and a status yellow warning for snow and ice warning expired this morning.

Emergency services were called to a number of collisions in the Premier County yesterday with incidents reported on both the M8 and M7.

While it’s too early to say what’s in store for the St Patrick’s weekend, meteorologist Harm Luijkx says it’s likely to be unsettled.