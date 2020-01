Caution is advised for motorists in the Premier County this morning, particularly on minor roads.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place across the entire country.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions throughout the morning due to compacted snow and ice.

Further snow showers are also expected, especially in the southwest, west and north.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says conditions will be particularly poor in some areas.