Weather Alert for Tipperary

Motorists are being warned to expect the unexpected if they’re driving overnight.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for the south and east of the country, including Tipperary, from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is also in place for Cork for the same time period.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel assesses what’s on the way for Tipperary.

“We certainly do have inclement conditions on the way over the course of the next couple of days.”

“Certainly tomorrow is when we’re likely to see the worse of those conditions – especially tomorrow morning when we can expect to see gusts of between 80 and 100kph quite widely across Tipperary.”